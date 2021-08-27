Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $247,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 107.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.