Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Funko were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,353,205 shares of company stock valued at $30,535,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.71 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $994.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

