Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFPHU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

