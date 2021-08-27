Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,384,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVRX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective for the company.

Shares of CVRX opened at $18.80 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($21.27) by ($27.21). Sell-side analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

