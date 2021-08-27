Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,692 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $181.50 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $183.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

