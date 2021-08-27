Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.