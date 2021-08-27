Nwam LLC Sells 880 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 956,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC opened at $42.56 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

