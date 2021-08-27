Savant Capital LLC Invests $292,000 in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mechanical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Mechanical Technology stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $18.90.
Mechanical Technology Company Profile
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.