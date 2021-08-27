Savant Capital LLC Invests $292,000 in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mechanical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Mechanical Technology stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Get Mechanical Technology alerts:

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets vibration measurement and balancing systems, precision linear displacement solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.