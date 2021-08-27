Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,524 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

