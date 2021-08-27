CX Institutional Has $153,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

