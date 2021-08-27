CX Institutional Purchases 224 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CX Institutional lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.84 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

