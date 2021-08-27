Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $114.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

