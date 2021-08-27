Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $386.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.