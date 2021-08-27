Dion Weisler Acquires 6,000 Shares of BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Dion Weisler acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$44.56 ($31.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,360.00 ($190,971.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $2.7356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

