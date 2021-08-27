Douglas P. Baker Sells 4,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

OPRX opened at $64.77 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.75 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

