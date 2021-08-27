Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $195.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $186.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

