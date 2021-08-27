Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.