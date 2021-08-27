Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,396 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

