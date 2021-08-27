Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

LON MRO opened at GBX 165.60 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.98. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The firm has a market cap of £8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

