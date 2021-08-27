Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

