Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Target Price at $105.60

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $550,218. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.