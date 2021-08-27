Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

EMLC stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

