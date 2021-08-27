Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.