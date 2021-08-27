Nwam LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.