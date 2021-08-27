Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMKR opened at $9.80 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

