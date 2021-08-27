Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Short Interest Update

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Safeplus International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Safeplus International Company Profile

Safeplus International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of medical equipment, inventions, and technologies. It offers magnetic resonance imaging compatibility, MRI safety testing, and patents. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch and Michael L. Weiner on August 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

