Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Short Interest Update

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACAI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Safeplus International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Safeplus International Company Profile
