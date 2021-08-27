ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di acquired 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ADOMANI alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ADOM opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 4.18. ADOMANI has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.