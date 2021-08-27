Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $28.10 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

