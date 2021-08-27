Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

TLYS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

