Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $253,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.