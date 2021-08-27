Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $302,000 in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,979,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,862,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $995,000.

OTCMKTS CLRMU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

