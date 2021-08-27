Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $285,000 in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,389 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 1,221,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 913,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 898,450 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 812,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

