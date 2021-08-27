Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 25,431 Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVIU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

OTCMKTS:ENVIU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

