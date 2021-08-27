Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $185.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.87. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

