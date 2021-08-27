Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,464.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

