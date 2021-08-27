Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells 73,000 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amcor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 88,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

