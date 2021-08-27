HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Sells $376,380.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darcy G. Mott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HealthEquity alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.