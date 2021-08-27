Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $408,955.50 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $408,955.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $306.00 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

