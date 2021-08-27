Michael Louis Battles Sells 5,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CLH stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.75.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
