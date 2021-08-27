Michael Louis Battles Sells 5,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.