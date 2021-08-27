BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in BOX by 146.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in BOX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 344.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

