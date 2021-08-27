Morgan Stanley Buys 196,236 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of GrafTech International worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EAF opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

