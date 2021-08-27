Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.13. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

