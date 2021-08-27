Morgan Stanley Buys 350,978 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 821.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FHTX stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

