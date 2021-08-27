Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $696.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

