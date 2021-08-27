Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DALXF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities started coverage on Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

