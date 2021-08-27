Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

