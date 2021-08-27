Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 256.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,647,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 141,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,591,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

