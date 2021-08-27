Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 946.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

