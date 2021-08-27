Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.