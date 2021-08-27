JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

